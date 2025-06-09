Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250618-N-BD533-1068 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) Culinary Specialist 3rd class Shereena Morrison, from Clarendon, Jamaica, sings the national anthem during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). During the ceremony, Capt. Peter J. Riebe was relieved by Capt. Daniel J. Keeler as Lincoln’s commanding officer. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario Castro Gamez)