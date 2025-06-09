Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250618-N-BD533-1038 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) Capt. Daniel J. Keeler is piped aboard during a change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). During the ceremony, Capt. Peter J. Riebe was relieved by Keeler as Lincoln’s commanding officer. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Mario Castro Gamez)