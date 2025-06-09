Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Mario Castro Gamez 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250618-N-BD533-1038 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) Capt. Daniel J. Keeler is piped aboard during a change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). During the ceremony, Capt. Peter J. Riebe was relieved by Keeler as Lincoln’s commanding officer. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Mario Castro Gamez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 19:27
    Photo ID: 9123018
    VIRIN: 250618-N-BD533-1038
    Resolution: 5589x3726
    Size: 919.4 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SR Mario Castro Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony
    Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony
    Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony
    Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony
    Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony
    Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Abraham Lincoln Changes Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    CVN 72: USS Abraham Lincoln

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download