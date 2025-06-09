Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250618-N-BD533-1306 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) Capt. Peter J. Riebe, outgoing commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship. During the ceremony, Riebe was relieved by Capt. Daniel J. Keeler as Lincoln’s commanding officer. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario Castro Gamez)