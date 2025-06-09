Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Mario Castro Gamez 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250618-N-BD533-1306 SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) Capt. Peter J. Riebe, outgoing commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship. During the ceremony, Riebe was relieved by Capt. Daniel J. Keeler as Lincoln’s commanding officer. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario Castro Gamez)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 19:27
    Photo ID: 9123023
    VIRIN: 250618-N-BD533-1306
    Resolution: 5173x3449
    Size: 928.16 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SR Mario Castro Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln Changes Command

    U.S. Navy
    CVN 72: USS Abraham Lincoln

