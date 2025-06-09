USS Abraham Lincoln Changes Command

Riebe, from Arlington, Wash., served as commanding officer of Abraham Lincoln from May 2023 to June 2025 where he successfully led Abraham Lincoln through the deployment certifications and a five-month deployment to the U.S. Navy’s 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations, July-Dec. 2024.



“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the men and women of the USS Abraham Lincoln,” said Riebe. “The crew endured many challenges over the course of my tour, and they repeatedly rose to the occasion as steadfast warfighters, professionals, and Navy Sailors. Inspiring the crew to grow together as a tight knit team and conduct a near flawless deployment absolutely marks the apex of my career.”



During Lincoln’s deployment, the Abraham Lincoln collaborated with joint forces to launch dedicated strikes into Iranian-backed Houthi controlled territory in Yemen to degrade offensive capabilities. The strikes, conducted and supported by Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group units, marked the first-ever combat strikes of the F-35C Lightning II variant, marking a historic deployment. Additionally, Abraham Lincoln conducted the first Nimitz-class aircraft carrier refueling with a civilian oil tanker, Overseas Mykonos. Lastly, Abraham Lincoln strengthened interoperability with allies and partners through two multi-large deck events with Italian Navy carrier ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group and marked the first aircraft carrier to port in Malaysia in over 12 years.



During the change of command Riebe praised the accomplishments of the crew and assured the team of his confidence in Keeler.



“When I took command of this ship 25 months ago, I asked you to always strive for excellence, I asked you to take care of each other, to treat each other with dignity and respect, I also asked for your best effort and positive attitude. Thank you for delivering,” said Riebe. “I am proud of our accomplishments and I am proud of the culture of this crew. As I said before, we all own the culture and you all did that. I have no doubt Captain Keeler will carry that torch forward.”



Keeler, from Long Beach, Calif., assumed command of Abraham Lincoln. He graduated with merit from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1998 and was designated as a Naval Aviator in 2000. He has accumulated over 2,700 flight hours and previously served as the commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1.



“I am truly honored to relieve Capt. Riebe for the third time in my Navy career,” said Keeler. “I know he has led this ship to accomplish the hard missions as called by our Nation. I know Capt. Riebe leaves behind an incredibly lethal capital ship of the United States Navy, only made possible by the incredible Lincoln Nation crew, and I stand ready to tackle the challenges ahead and celebrate our successes as a team.”



Riebe will report to Commander, Naval Air Forces, in San Diego.



As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



Abraham Lincoln, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3 (CSG-3), provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliance, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. CSG-3 consists of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Three and, squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Nine, the integrated air and missile defense commander, USS Frank E., Petersen, Jr. (DDG 121) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Spruance (DDG 111), USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21.



