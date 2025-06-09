30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Dannon Ramnarine, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities technician and Senior Airman Justin Snyder, 28th LRS fuels distribution operator assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., monitor the refueling of an R-11 aircraft refueling truck at Grand Forks AFB, N.D., June 13, 2025. The R-11s are constantly being refueled to ensure a ready supply of fuel for RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 40 aircraft and the temporarily relocated B-1B Lancers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nailah Pacheco)