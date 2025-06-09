Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations

    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Airman Nailah Pacheco 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Senior Airman Dannon Ramnarine, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities technician and Senior Airman Justin Snyder, 28th LRS fuels distribution operator assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., refuel an R-11 aircraft refueling truck at Grand Forks AFB, N.D., June 13, 2025. The R-11 can pump fuel at a rate of 600 gallons per minute, ensuring efficient and rapid refueling of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nailah Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:53
    Photo ID: 9122513
    VIRIN: 250613-F-YC545-2139
    Resolution: 5886x3311
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations [Image 8 of 8], by AB Nailah Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Dakota
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    fuels hydrant system
    319th Logistic Readiness Squadron

