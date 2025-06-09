Senior Airman Dannon Ramnarine, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities technician and Senior Airman Justin Snyder, 28th LRS fuels distribution operator assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., refuel an R-11 aircraft refueling truck at Grand Forks AFB, N.D., June 13, 2025. The R-11 can pump fuel at a rate of 600 gallons per minute, ensuring efficient and rapid refueling of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nailah Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9122513
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-YC545-2139
|Resolution:
|5886x3311
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations [Image 8 of 8], by AB Nailah Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.