30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Dannon Ramnarine, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities technician and Senior Airman Justin Snyder, 28th LRS fuels distribution operator assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., refuel an R-11 aircraft refueling truck at Grand Forks AFB, N.D., June 13, 2025. The R-11 can pump fuel at a rate of 600 gallons per minute, ensuring efficient and rapid refueling of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nailah Pacheco)