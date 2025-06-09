30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations

The 319th LRS fuels hydrant system in pumphouse 1 pressurizes and distributes fuel at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 13, 2025. A functioning pumphouse is essential for flightline operations to ensure aircraft have a readily available and steady supply of jet fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nailah Pacheco)
