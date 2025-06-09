Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Airman Nailah Pacheco 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    The 319th LRS fuels hydrant system in pumphouse 1 pressurizes and distributes fuel at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 13, 2025. A functioning pumphouse is essential for flightline operations to ensure aircraft have a readily available and steady supply of jet fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nailah Pacheco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:53
    Photo ID: 9122494
    VIRIN: 250613-F-YC545-2036
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations [Image 8 of 8], by AB Nailah Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download