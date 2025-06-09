Senior Airman Dannon Ramnarine, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities technician, gives a briefing on pumphouse 1 inspection status at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 13, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 319th LRS and 28th Bomb Wing conduct routine inspections to detect potential maintenance issues and ensure consistent system functionality.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nailah Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9122467
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-YC545-2046
|Resolution:
|5987x3368
|Size:
|10.76 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations [Image 8 of 8], by AB Nailah Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.