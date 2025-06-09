Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Airman Nailah Pacheco 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Senior Airman Dannon Ramnarine, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities technician, gives a briefing on pumphouse 1 inspection status at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 13, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 319th LRS and 28th Bomb Wing conduct routine inspections to detect potential maintenance issues and ensure consistent system functionality.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nailah Pacheco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:53
    Photo ID: 9122467
    VIRIN: 250613-F-YC545-2046
    Resolution: 5987x3368
    Size: 10.76 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations [Image 8 of 8], by AB Nailah Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations
    30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download