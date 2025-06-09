30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Dannon Ramnarine, 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities technician, gives a briefing on pumphouse 1 inspection status at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 13, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 319th LRS and 28th Bomb Wing conduct routine inspections to detect potential maintenance issues and ensure consistent system functionality.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nailah Pacheco)