30-year old fuels hydrant system supports B-1 beddown, sustains Global Hawk operations

Senior Airman Justin Snyder, 28th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., monitors jet fuel flow into an R-11 aircraft refueling truck at Grand Forks AFB, N.D., June 13, 2025. An R-11 aircraft refueling truck holds 6,000 gallons of fuel and is used to refuel aircraft to support flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nailah Pacheco)