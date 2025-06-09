Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Weapons School Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    Airborne Command &amp; Control and Logistics Weapons School Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 18, 2025) – Cmdr. Mark Muncy renders a final salute as he is formally relieved by Cmdr. Ruben Medalla during the Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Weapons School change of command ceremony. The Weapons School's core mission is preparing E-2 Hawkeye and C-2A Greyhound squadrons and detachments for operational deployments through tactical training, instruction, and evaluation in the classroom, simulator, and the aircraft.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 14:09
    Photo ID: 9121942
    VIRIN: 250618-N-NG136-1267
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Weapons School Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

