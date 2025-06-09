NORFOLK, Va. (June 18, 2025) – Cmdr. Mark Muncy renders a final salute as he is formally relieved by Cmdr. Ruben Medalla during the Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Weapons School change of command ceremony. The Weapons School's core mission is preparing E-2 Hawkeye and C-2A Greyhound squadrons and detachments for operational deployments through tactical training, instruction, and evaluation in the classroom, simulator, and the aircraft.
(U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 14:09
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
