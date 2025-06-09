NORFOLK, Va. (June 18, 2025) – Cmdr. Mark Muncy (center) was relieved by Cmdr. Ruben Medalla (right) as commanding officer of the Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Weapons School during a change of command ceremony today. The Weapons School's core mission is preparing E-2 Hawkeye and C-2A Greyhound squadrons and detachments for operational deployments through tactical training, instruction, and evaluation in the classroom, simulator, and the aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9121954
|VIRIN:
|250618-N-NG136-6697
|Resolution:
|4602x3068
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
