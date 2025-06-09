Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (June 18, 2025) – Cmdr. Mark Muncy (center) was relieved by Cmdr. Ruben Medalla (right) as commanding officer of the Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Weapons School during a change of command ceremony today. The Weapons School's core mission is preparing E-2 Hawkeye and C-2A Greyhound squadrons and detachments for operational deployments through tactical training, instruction, and evaluation in the classroom, simulator, and the aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wickline)