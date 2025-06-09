Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Weapons School Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Airborne Command &amp; Control and Logistics Weapons School Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 18, 2025) – Cmdr. Mark Muncy (center) was relieved by Cmdr. Ruben Medalla (right) as commanding officer of the Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Weapons School during a change of command ceremony today. The Weapons School's core mission is preparing E-2 Hawkeye and C-2A Greyhound squadrons and detachments for operational deployments through tactical training, instruction, and evaluation in the classroom, simulator, and the aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wickline)

