NORFOLK, Va. (June 18, 2025) – Cmdr. Mark Muncy is presented an award in recognition of his leadership and service as commanding officer of the Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Weapons School. Cmdr. Ruben Medalla relieved Muncy during the ceremony. The Weapons School's core mission is preparing E-2 Hawkeye and C-2A Greyhound squadrons and detachments for operational deployments through tactical training, instruction, and evaluation in the classroom, simulator, and the aircraft.

(U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)