Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (June 18, 2025) – Cmdr. Mark Muncy is rendered honors by sideboys as he arrives at the Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Weapons School change of command ceremony. He was later relieved by Cmdr. Ruben Medalla as commanding officer. The Weapons School's core mission is preparing E-2 Hawkeye and C-2A Greyhound squadrons and detachments for operational deployments through tactical training, instruction, and evaluation in the classroom, simulator, and the aircraft.

(U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)