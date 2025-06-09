NORFOLK, Va. (June 18, 2025) – Cmdr. Ruben Medalla receives his command-at-sea pin from his wife during the Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Weapons School change of command ceremony where Medalla relieved Cmdr. Mark Muncy as commanding officer. The Weapons School's core mission is preparing E-2 Hawkeye and C-2A Greyhound squadrons and detachments for operational deployments through tactical training, instruction, and evaluation in the classroom, simulator, and the aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9121903
|VIRIN:
|250618-N-NG136-6184
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Weapons School Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.