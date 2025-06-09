Date Taken: 06.06.2025 Date Posted: 06.17.2025 14:40 Photo ID: 9119020 VIRIN: 250606-N-VD133-7742 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.7 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ready for Dispatch [Image 4 of 4], by Josie Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.