Smooth Move

Team members at Navy Exchange Service Command's (NEXCOM) distribution center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, prepare to unload a U-Haul trailer filled with heavy merchandise using a forklift.
|06.06.2025
|06.17.2025 14:40
|9119011
|250606-N-VD133-7000
|2100x1500
|2.23 MB
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|6
|0
