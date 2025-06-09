Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operations

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Josie Anderson 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Associates at Navy Exchange Service Command's (NEXCOM) distribution center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, review documents in a work area, with various tools and equipment stored nearby.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 14:40
    Photo ID: 9119016
    VIRIN: 250606-N-VD133-7176
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations [Image 4 of 4], by Josie Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    High-Reaching Efficiency
    Smooth Move
    Operations
    Ready for Dispatch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NEXCOM Jacksonville Distribution Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download