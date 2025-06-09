Sweating the Small Stuff Saves Big

Imagine moving heavy, bulky items by hand, day in and day out, all while managing operations in the predictably hot and humid climate of North Florida. Now, imagine doing that for five consecutive years without a single workplace accident or injury. That's exactly what the dedicated team at the Navy Exchange Service Command's (NEXCOM) distribution center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, has accomplished.
With 10 NEXCOM associates on staff, the team supports Navy Exchanges and patrons locally and in the southeast region. This isn't just about moving big boxes or coordinating with home delivery carriers and customer pick-ups. They are responsible for manually moving furniture and appliances in a 92,061-square-foot building, ensuring everything gets where it needs to be for Sailors and their families.
For those new to the logistics world, this particular group of professionals is referred to as the JAX Customer Pick-Up (CPU) team. In this context, "CPU" refers to their specific section within the distribution center that focuses on handling and processing large scale products and making them available for a delivery service or direct pickup by the customer – in their case, primarily furniture, appliances, riding lawnmowers and other garden accessories.
Over the past five years, the JAX CPU completed approximately 1,560 checklists on material handling equipment, loaded over 1,000 outbound trucks, and unloaded 2,000 inbound trucks that service the area. Despite the physically demanding nature of their work and the challenging environment, they consistently maintain 100% operational productivity and quality control expectations.
"Scheduling is the key to this success," says Larry Bond, warehouse supervisor at NEXCOM’s Jacksonville Distribution Center. "The number one factor for this accomplishment is that our teams are thoughtfully balanced and work well with each other. Each associate looks out for one another." This culture of mutual support and vigilance is evident in all aspects of the distribution center operations.
Achieving five years accident-free in a physically demanding environment is no small feat. According to Brent McKinney, the general manager of NEXCOM's Southeast Distribution Center, it's the result of a culture built on safety, accountability and teamwork. At its core, the team's success lies in its commitment to protect one another every shift, every day, such as:
This work, Sweating the Small Stuff Saves Big, by Josie Anderson, identified by DVIDS
