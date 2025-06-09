Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill chapel hosts annual Clergy Day [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MacDill chapel hosts annual Clergy Day

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force religious affairs members assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and local clergy members pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 5, 2025. Clergy members were invited on base to gain insight on their role during contingency scenarios and the role of their support in day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 9117765
    VIRIN: 250605-F-IA158-1143
    Resolution: 7898x5265
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill chapel hosts annual Clergy Day [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill chapel hosts annual Clergy Day
    MacDill chapel hosts annual Clergy Day
    MacDill chapel hosts annual Clergy Day
    MacDill chapel hosts annual Clergy Day
    MacDill chapel hosts annual Clergy Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill
    support
    Air Force
    Religious Affairs
    50th Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download