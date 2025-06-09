MacDill chapel hosts annual Clergy Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local clergy members participate in the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s annual Clergy Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 5, 2025. Local clergy members play a vital role in ensuring individuals are mentally, physically, socially and spiritually fit to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)