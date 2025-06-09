MacDill chapel hosts annual Clergy Day

Local clergy members participate in the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s annual Clergy Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 5, 2025. Local clergy members play a vital role in ensuring individuals are mentally, physically, socially and spiritually fit to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
