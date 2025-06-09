MacDill chapel hosts annual Clergy Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Cook, 50th Air Refueling Squadron senior enlisted leader, briefs local clergy members on the Comprehensive Airman Fitness () Model at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 5, 2025. The CAF Model is the Air Force’s approach to building holistic, strength-based leaders and relies upon the support of community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)