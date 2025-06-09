MacDill chapel hosts annual Clergy Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joe Bloc, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, briefs local clergy members on air refueling capabilities at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 5, 2025. Clergy members were invited on base to gain insight on their role during contingency scenarios and the role of their support in day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)