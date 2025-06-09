MacDill chapel hosts annual Clergy Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joe Bloc, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, briefs local clergy members on air refueling capabilities at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 5, 2025. Local clergy members visit the installation annually to connect with Airmen and to gain insight on how they can better support service members within their community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)