-Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Associator, secure a sling load with U.S. Marines assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161), to an U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during night

operations, June 2, 2025, at Grand Bara, Djibouti. The joint service training helped aviation and ground crew elements prepare for aerial delivery missions to potentially austere environments, advancing efforts to promote regional stability and

security to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)