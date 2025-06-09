Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa [Image 6 of 6]

    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Associator, secure a sling load with U.S. Marines assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161), to an U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during night
    operations, June 2, 2025, at Grand Bara, Djibouti. The joint service training helped aviation and ground crew elements prepare for aerial delivery missions to potentially austere environments, advancing efforts to promote regional stability and
    security to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)

