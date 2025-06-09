U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Associator, secure a sling load with U.S. Marines assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161), to an U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during night
operations, June 2, 2025, at Grand Bara, Djibouti. The joint service training helped aviation and ground crew elements prepare for aerial delivery missions to potentially austere environments, advancing efforts to promote regional stability and
security to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 08:45
|Photo ID:
|9117757
|VIRIN:
|250602-Z-PT070-1006
|Resolution:
|4729x3378
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|DJ
This work, Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Ivan Mendez-Roman, identified by DVIDS