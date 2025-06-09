Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa [Image 4 of 6]

    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Associator, and U.S. Marines assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161) attach cargo to an MV-22 Osprey during a sling load training exercise June 2, 2025, at Grand Bara, Djibouti. Sling load operations are a vital component of logistical support in East Africa, allowing forces to rapidly transport equipment and supplies across austere
    and remote environments. The training, conducted with VMM-161, enhanced aerial re-supply capabilities, as well as load stability procedures, both of which are crucial readiness skills necessary to support ongoing operations in East Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 08:44
    This work, Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Ivan Mendez-Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

