-Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Associator, and U.S. Marines assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161) attach cargo to an MV-22 Osprey during a sling load training exercise June 2, 2025, at Grand Bara, Djibouti. Sling load operations are a vital component of logistical support in East Africa, allowing forces to rapidly transport equipment and supplies across austere

and remote environments. The training, conducted with VMM-161, enhanced aerial re-supply capabilities, as well as load stability procedures, both of which are crucial readiness skills necessary to support ongoing operations in East Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)