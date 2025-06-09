Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa [Image 3 of 6]

    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Associator, and U.S. Marines assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 attach cargo to an MV-22 Osprey during a sling load training exercise, June 2, 2025, at Grand Bara, Djibouti. Practicing and conducting sling load exercises ensures aviation and ground crew elements are synchronized and able to seamlessly work together to support maneuver elements across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
