-Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Associator, and U.S. Marines assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 attach cargo to an MV-22 Osprey during a sling load training exercise, June 2, 2025, at Grand Bara, Djibouti. Practicing and conducting sling load exercises ensures aviation and ground crew elements are synchronized and able to seamlessly work together to support maneuver elements across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)