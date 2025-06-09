Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Associator prepare a cargo net to be used during a sling load training with a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161
    (VMM-161), June 2, 2025, at Grand Bara, Djibouti. A sling load is a vital method for aerial transport, allowing helicopters to move large, heavy items in a variety of situations, often in environments where ground transport is difficult or impossible. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 08:44
    Photo ID: 9117727
    VIRIN: 250602-Z-PT070-1002
    Resolution: 3868x2763
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Ivan Mendez-Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    -Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa
    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa
    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa
    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa
    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa
    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download