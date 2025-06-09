-Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Associator prepare a cargo net to be used during a sling load training with a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161
(VMM-161), June 2, 2025, at Grand Bara, Djibouti. A sling load is a vital method for aerial transport, allowing helicopters to move large, heavy items in a variety of situations, often in environments where ground transport is difficult or impossible. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)
