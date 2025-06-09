Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    -Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    -Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of U.S. Army Task Force Associator and U.S. Marine Corps Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161), pose together before their joint sling load training, June 2, 2025, at Grand Bara,
    Djibouti. Sling load training enhances proficiency in external load operations, ensuring readiness to support maneuver elements across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of
    responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 08:44
    Photo ID: 9117725
    VIRIN: 250602-Z-PT070-1001
    Resolution: 4970x3318
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, -Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Ivan Mendez-Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    -Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa
    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa
    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa
    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa
    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa
    Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #slingload #U.S.Marines #VMM #TFAS #CJTFHOA #AFRICOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download