-Joint sling load training enhances logistics readiness in East Africa

Members of U.S. Army Task Force Associator and U.S. Marine Corps Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161), pose together before their joint sling load training, June 2, 2025, at Grand Bara,

Djibouti. Sling load training enhances proficiency in external load operations, ensuring readiness to support maneuver elements across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of

responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ivan Mendez-Roman)