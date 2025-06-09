L’Oréal to Army: Belgian employee at APS-2 Zutendaal said she made the right decision

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Linda Steyls is a Belgian host nation employee with the U.S. Army at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium. The logistics management specialist who works supply operations and planning celebrates five years with the Army next week. She said this is the longest she’s worked for any organization in her life, and she’s confident and satisfied with her decision to go Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)