    L’Oréal to Army: Belgian employee at APS-2 Zutendaal said she made the right decision [Image 3 of 3]

    L’Oréal to Army: Belgian employee at APS-2 Zutendaal said she made the right decision

    ZUTENDAAL, BELGIUM

    06.17.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Linda Steyls is a Belgian host nation employee with the U.S. Army at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium. The logistics management specialist who works supply operations and planning celebrates five years with the Army next week. She said this is the longest she’s worked for any organization in her life, and she’s confident and satisfied with her decision to go Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 04:04
    Photo ID: 9117484
    VIRIN: 250617-A-A4479-5343
    Resolution: 2987x2230
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: ZUTENDAAL, BE
    Hometown: ZONHOVEN, LIMBURG (VLG), BE
