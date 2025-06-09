L’Oréal to Army: Belgian employee at APS-2 Zutendaal said she made the right decision

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Linda Steyls, a Belgian host nation employee with the U.S. Army at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium, checks an M1152 Humvee at the worksite. Recently, Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux where Steyls is assigned as a logistics management specialist received over 130 of them. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)