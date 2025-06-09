Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    L’Oréal to Army: Belgian employee at APS-2 Zutendaal said she made the right decision [Image 2 of 3]

    ZUTENDAAL, BELGIUM

    06.17.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Linda Steyls, a Belgian host nation employee and logistics management specialist with the U.S. Army at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, was responsible for helping to track more than 130 two-seater, up-armored M1152 Humvees her team recently received at their APS-2 worksite in Belgium. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

