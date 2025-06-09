L’Oréal to Army: Belgian employee at APS-2 Zutendaal said she made the right decision

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Linda Steyls, a Belgian host nation employee and logistics management specialist with the U.S. Army at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, was responsible for helping to track more than 130 two-seater, up-armored M1152 Humvees her team recently received at their APS-2 worksite in Belgium. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)