L’Oréal to Army: Belgian employee at APS-2 Zutendaal said she made the right decision

ZUTENDAAL, Belgium – Going from L’Oréal to the Army may seem like a massive leap to some, but not Linda Steyls. The Belgian host nation employee with the U.S. Army worked in sales and then supply at the major cosmetic retailer for several years before accepting a job with the Army in supply operations at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite.



The logistics management specialist who celebrates five years with the Army next week said she also worked in medical logistics for a few years, and she’s had a connection with national defense and the military her entire life.



For those reasons and more, Steyls said the Army seemed like the right fit. Now, with five years on the job at Zutendaal – the longest she’s worked for any organization – Steyls said she feels confident and satisfied with her decision to go Army.



“I love being here, even though it has its challenges. I love resolving issues and figuring things out before problems arise and before things go wrong,” said Steyls. “I think it’s part of who I am. I like to focus on procedures and processes and the logic behind operational planning and logistical support. I like to figure out the best avenues of approach to meet mission and maintain efficiency.”



Steyls said she’s not assigned to one particular team, but she works with all the teams and management at Zutendaal to ensure they’re hitting their targets. A good example is the more than 130 two-seater, up-armored M1152 Humvees they recently received, she said.



According to Steyls, she was responsible for tracking when the maintenance teams completed their technical inspections on the newly arrived vehicles before coordinating with transportation for movement from the initial staging areas outside to climate-controlled warehouse storage space.



“I was responsible for tracking everything and making sure everyone was doing their part. I tracked the progress made by maintenance before supply got involved, and then when the maintenance and supply missions were complete, I tracked the movement portion,” Steyls said. “They’re finalizing movement of the last ones, now.”



The 45-year-old resident of Zonhoven, Belgium, which is about a 20-minute drive from Zutendaal, said working as a logistics management specialist with the Army at one of the biggest APS-2 worksites in Europe feels right, and she’s grateful to be a part of the Zutendaal team.



The team of U.S. Army Soldiers, Army civilians and Belgian host nation employees at the Zutendaal APS-2 worksite are assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, which is headquartered at the Eygleshoven APS-2 worksite, just 30 miles away.



The APS-2 experts from AFSBn-Benelux at Zutendaal and Eygelshoven can rapidly issue combat vehicles and equipment sets to gaining tactical units at the APS-2 worksites or at forward locations across central and eastern Europe using equipment configuration and hand-off areas. APS-2 sites like Zutendaal and Eygelshoven help reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities and provide additional combat power for contingency operations.



