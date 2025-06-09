Attendees visit the Army’s 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Reggie Torrez)
This work, 250th Army Birthday Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Reggie Torrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.