    250th Army Birthday Festival [Image 7 of 9]

    250th Army Birthday Festival

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Reggie Torrez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan reveals the new Military Occupational Specialty 40D, Space Operations Specialist, during the 250th Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Reggie Torrez

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 15:58
    Photo ID: 9116097
    VIRIN: 250614-A-QI778-1178
    Resolution: 3894x2895
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250th Army Birthday Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Reggie Torrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army250 #Army250

