U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan reveals the new Military Occupational Specialty 40D, Space Operations Specialist, during the 250th Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Reggie Torrez
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9116097
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-QI778-1178
|Resolution:
|3894x2895
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250th Army Birthday Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Reggie Torrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.