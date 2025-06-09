Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers Sgt. Bryce Anderson and Master Sgt. Daniel Huddleston help reveal the Army’s new Military Occupational Specialty 40D, Space Operations Specialist, during the 250th Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Reggie Torrez)