Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Anne McClain gives a message from the International Space Station to the audience during a ceremony revealing the new Military Occupational Specialty 40D, Space Operations Specialist, during the 250th Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Reggie Torrez)