    250th Army Birthday Festival [Image 3 of 9]

    250th Army Birthday Festival

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Reggie Torrez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Col. Anne McClain gives a message from the International Space Station to the audience during a ceremony revealing the new Military Occupational Specialty 40D, Space Operations Specialist, during the 250th Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Reggie Torrez)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 15:58
    Photo ID: 9116081
    VIRIN: 250614-A-QI778-1189
    Resolution: 3650x2096
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250th Army Birthday Festival [Image 9 of 9], by Reggie Torrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army250 #Army250

