USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) participates in Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025

U.S. Naval Base, GUAM (June 6, 2025) – Capt. Matt Scarlett, commodore, Destroyer Squadron Seven (DESRON 7), left, and Republic of Singapore Navy Col. Daniel Ng with the 1st Flotilla, speak during a conference in preparation for Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025 while in port U.S. Naval Base, Guam, June 6, 2025. Pacific Griffin 2025 is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore, enhancing combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea near Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Gavin Arnoldhendershot)