    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) participates in Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025 [Image 5 of 8]

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) participates in Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025

    GUAM

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Naval Base, GUAM (June 6, 2025) – Capt. Matt Scarlett, commodore, Destroyer Squadron Seven (DESRON 7), left, and Republic of Singapore Navy Col. Daniel Ng with the 1st Flotilla, speak during a conference in preparation for Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025 while in port U.S. Naval Base, Guam, June 6, 2025. Pacific Griffin 2025 is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore, enhancing combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea near Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 02:44
    Photo ID: 9114365
    VIRIN: 250607-N-RM312-1505
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) participates in Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by LTJG Rebecca Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 7 Destroyer Squadron Seven
    U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F)
    Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025
    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110)

