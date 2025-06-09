USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) participates in Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Naval Base, GUAM (June 6, 2025) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Robert Wayland, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), left, and Republic of Singapore Navy Sailors with the Independence-class littoral mission vessel RSS Sovereignty (LMV 16) and Formidable-class stealth frigate RSS Supreme (FFG 73) attend a conference in preparation for Pacific Griffin 2025 while in port at U.S. Naval Base, Guam, June 6, 2025. Pacific Griffin 2025 is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore, enhancing combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea near Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Gavin Arnoldhendershot)