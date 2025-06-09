Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) participates in Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) participates in Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025

    GUAM

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Naval Base, GUAM (June 6, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) Seven, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), and Republic of Singapore Navy Sailors with the Independence-class littoral mission vessel RSS Sovereignty (LMV 16) and Formidable-class stealth frigate RSS Supreme (FFG 73) pose for a group picture in preparation for Pacific Griffin 2025 while in port U.S. Naval Base, Guam, June 6, 2025. Pacific Griffin 2025 is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore, enhancing combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea near Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

