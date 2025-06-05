U.S., Republic of Singapore navies deepen partnership through Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025

Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Public Affairs

GUAM (June 7, 2025) - The U.S. and Republic of Singapore navies kicked off Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025 in the waters off Guam, June 7.

This marks the fifth iteration of the biennial exercise, marking another chapter in the two nations’ longstanding maritime partnership.

“Pacific Griffin is a testament to the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Singapore navies,” said Capt. Matt Scarlett, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7. “This year’s exercise emphasizes combined maritime operations in a complex environment, reflecting our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

Building upon the success of previous iterations, Pacific Griffin 2025 will feature advanced combined command-and-control tactics and procedures, demonstrating the growing complexity and sophistication of the bilateral exercise. Also planned are a range of advanced anti-submarine warfare and anti-air warfare events, and complex maritime interdiction operations.

An extension of the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) exercise series, Pacific Griffin 2025 underscores the commitment of both navies to enhancing interoperability and strengthening regional maritime security.

"Exercise Pacific Griffin is an important exercise and is part of the regular bilateral interactions with our U.S. counterparts,” said Col. Ng Kok Yeng Daniel, Commander First Flotilla and exercise Co-Commander Task Group of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN). “It is a valuable opportunity for both navies to enhance our mutual cooperation and understanding. The vast training space in the waters off Guam provides us with the opportunity to hone our warfighting capabilities."

The RSN’s participating assets are the Formidable-class frigate RSS Supreme (73), with an embarked S-70B Seahawk naval helicopter, the Independence-class littoral mission vessel RSS Sovereignty (16), and two Fokker-50 maritime patrol aircraft.

Participants from the U.S. are Sailors and Marines from Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet; Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72; CTF-74; CTF-76; and DESRON 7. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft are also participating.

“We have a firm commitment to our partners in this region and a partnership with Singapore that spans nearly six decades,” said Scarlett. “Pacific Griffin is one of many technologically robust training opportunities we participate in throughout the year that allows us to build dynamic competencies as an integrated maritime force.”

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore; functions as CTF-76 Sea Combat Commander; and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2025 Date Posted: 06.09.2025 03:49 Story ID: 500039 Location: GU Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Republic of Singapore navies deepen partnership through Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025, by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.