[Khaan Quest 2025] Khaan Quest kicks off with an opening ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel “JB” B. Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Pacific, forth from the right, and Mongolian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. S. Ganbyamba, center, the chief of general staff of the Armed Forces, fifth from the right, poses with multinational service members and distinguished officials, during Khaan Quest 2025, on June 14, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolia Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Tristan Moore)