[Khaan Quest 2025] Khaan Quest kicks off with an opening ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, watch the Armed Forces of Mongolia service members assigned to the Military Band of the General Staff play music during the opening ceramony for Khaan Quest 2025, on June 14, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolia Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Tristan Moore)