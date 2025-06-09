[Khaan Quest 2025] Khan Quest kicks off with an opening ceremony

Mongolian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. S. Ganbyamba, center, the chief of general staff of the Armed Forces, gives opening remarks, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel “JB” B. Vowell, right, Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Pacific, watches, during the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest 2025 on June 14, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolia Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Tristan Moore)
