[Khaan Quest 2025] Khaan Quest kicks off with an opening ceremony

Group of multinational service members stand in formation during the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest 2025 on June 14, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolia Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Tristan Moore)