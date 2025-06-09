[Khaan Quest 2025] Khaan Quest kicks off with an opening ceremony

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia – Khaan Quest 2025 kicked off at the Five Hills Training Facility near Ulaanbaatar as soldiers from the Mongolian Armed Forces hosted United Nations participants from 20 different countries at the opening ceremony June 14, 2024.

Opening remarks were given by Mongolian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff, Maj. Gen. Sunreviin Ganbyamba, Member of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia, Honorable Bukhchuluun Purevdorj, U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia, Richard Buangan, and Lt. Gen. Joel “JB” B. Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Pacific.

“Over the last two decades the Khann Quest exercise has evolved into a highly significant and impactful multinational training event, bringing together more then 21,000 military professionals from 67 different countries” said Ganbyamba. “Throughout its history, it has constantly served as a vital platform for enhancing professional knowledge and strengthening practical skills.”

Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise designed to promote regional peace and security. The event features both command post and field training exercises focused on reinforcing UN standards across the forces and unilateral understanding. This year, realistic scenario-based training concentrated on peacekeeping operations with realistic training scenarios involving humanitarian organizations and host nation partners.

“We face increasingly complex security challenges, from regional conflicts to humanitarian crises,” said Vowell. “Khaan Quest prepares us to meet these challenges, equipping us with the skills and trust needed to operate in volatile environments. “This work is about upholding the values of freedom, justice, and human dignity, protecting vulnerable populations and creating conditions for lasting peace.”

This year marks the 22nd iteration of Khaan Quest. Over 1,200 participants took part in the exercise from the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Thailand, South Korea, Egypt, Qatar, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, Egypt, East Timor, China, Canada, Bhutan, and New Zealand.

“Peacekeeping serves an essential purpose around the world. Peacekeeping demands the same level of discipline, skill, knowledge, and leadership that we demand of our troops at war,” said Buangan. “That is why we support and participate in Khaan Quest, to collectively prepare ourselves for an unknown future where peace is the ultimate goal.”

More than just training, participants are encouraged to partake in multicultural events and forge friendships. The opening ceremony featured traditional Mongolian music and a dance performance, along with soldiers in ceremonial garb. Moreover, this opportunity will afford them the privilege of immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of our nomadic culture,” said Purevdorj. “As you return to your respective homelands, we trust that you will carry with you the cherished memories and experiences that will endure. We extend our sincerest wishes for a fruitful interactions and comradeship during this exercise, we hope that you will serve as a bridge of friendship between our nations.”

For more information about Khaan Quest, please visit the official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/khaanquest.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2025 Date Posted: 06.14.2025 19:45 Story ID: 500645 Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, [Khaan Quest 2025] Khaan Quest kicks off with an opening ceremony, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.