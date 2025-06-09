Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 12 of 16]

    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    A Sailor collects fuel samples during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, June 14, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew C. Wolf)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    VIRIN: 250614-N-AW546-1127
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    #Nimitz #FlightDeck #Underway #CVN68

