Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors heave line during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, June 14, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew C. Wolf)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 03:36
    Photo ID: 9111494
    VIRIN: 250614-N-AW546-1040
    Resolution: 3503x2335
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Nimitz #FlightDeck #Underway #CVN68

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download