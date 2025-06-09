Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors heave line during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, June 14, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew C. Wolf)