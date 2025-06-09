Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) approaches the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, June 14, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)