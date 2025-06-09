Sailors signal with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, June 14, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew C. Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 03:36
|Photo ID:
|9111497
|VIRIN:
|250614-N-AW546-1054
|Resolution:
|3088x2059
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.