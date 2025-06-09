Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps [Image 7 of 7]

    Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Bosworth and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bob McGrew recite the Oath of Office during a Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps (EIC) commissioning ceremony in Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 13, 2025. The Army’s EIC is an initiative that places top tech executives into uniformed service within the Army Reserve. Bosworth is an expert in artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, internet technologies and robotics. McGrew is an expert in artificial intelligence, large language models, robotics, data integration and modeling, and building high-performing research and engineering teams. They are two of a group of four to receive commissions during the event. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 18:34
    Photo ID: 9111137
    VIRIN: 250613-A-NZ457-2392
    Location: US
    EIC
    Detachment 201
    Executive Innovation Corps

