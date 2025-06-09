Commissioning Ceremony for Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Bosworth and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bob McGrew recite the Oath of Office during a Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps (EIC) commissioning ceremony in Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 13, 2025. The Army’s EIC is an initiative that places top tech executives into uniformed service within the Army Reserve. Bosworth is an expert in artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, internet technologies and robotics. McGrew is an expert in artificial intelligence, large language models, robotics, data integration and modeling, and building high-performing research and engineering teams. They are two of a group of four to receive commissions during the event. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council)